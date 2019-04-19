Fan X – Christopher Gorham of ‘Justice League: War’ and ‘The Other Side of Heaven’ 1 & 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FanX is happening April 19 - 20, 2019 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in SLC.

We got an exclusive interview with Christopher Gorham, an actor known for his roles in Ugly Betty, Covert Affairs, Justice League: War, The Magicians, and perhaps most famously in Utah, The Other Side of Heaven.

Gorham also stars in The Other Side of Heaven 2, which comes out in June. He will join the movie's real-life inspiration, Elder John Groberg (a general authority member of the LDS Church), on a FanX panel Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10 a.m.

You can get 15-percent off FanX tickets with the code "HEAVEN2" at www.fanxsaltlake.com.