Comcast is throwing a free STEM event at East High School

Josuee Sanchez, a student at East High School, and Deneiva Knight, external affairs director with Comcast, stopped by to tell us about an event that aims to lift up Utah students.

500 students from Salt Lake School District middle school and high schools will skip the Saturday snooze button and instead test out some of the latest technologies in a one-day, hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) event at East High School.

This is all made possible through a partnership with Comcast for Comcast Cares Day and We Are Makers. Students and parents will have the opportunity to participate in various on-hands workshops including: drone piloting, full immersion virtual reality, 3D design & print, and robotics.

Comcast Cares Day is more than just a day; it is an illustration of the spirit of volunteerism that our employees bring to life each and every day. From using technology to create positive change, such as teaching digital literacy skills, to mentoring youth, to stocking food banks, to beautifying parks, Comcast NBCUniversal employees volunteer during this celebration and throughout the year to make a lasting impact.

Find out more by visiting utah.comcast.com.