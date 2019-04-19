Change Baby’s story of neglect by adopting this ‘sweetheart’ of a Shihtzu!

Joe with Hearts4Paws stopped by with "Baby," a 3-year-old, eight-pound Shihtzu female who would love to be your snuggle bug.

Joe says she is a good girl who wants to be in home with other dogs and no kids.

She will use a doggie door. Very cuddly and a total sweetheart, but can be shy with new people.

Came into the shelter as a stray very uncared for; hair very matted. She would not let anyone touch her. She may have been abused. So she needs a learn to trust people.

Adoption fee is $400. She is spayed and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

This Saturday, April 19, 2019 we will be at Petco in South Jordan from 1 - 5 p.m. holding an adoption event for dogs.

Find out more by visiting hearts4paws.org.

