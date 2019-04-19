SALT LAKE CITY — Aimee Garcia is known for a number of television roles, including the part of Ella Lopez on FOX's "Lucifer." Big Budah got to meet her at FanX on Friday. Use the video player above to watch her interview.
Big Budah meets Aimee Garcia of FOX’s ‘Lucifer’
