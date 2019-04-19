Big Budah meets Aimee Garcia of FOX’s ‘Lucifer’

Posted 8:38 pm, April 19, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — Aimee Garcia is known for a number of television roles, including the part of Ella Lopez on FOX's "Lucifer." Big Budah got to meet her at FanX on Friday. Use the video player above to watch her interview.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.