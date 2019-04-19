An easy, cheesy way to use leftover Easter ham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chances are, you're baking a ham for Easter dinner. But don't let the leftovers go to waste!

Blogger Holly Jolley with Home with Holly showed us a recipe for Macaroni & Cheese with Ham, as well as showed us how to make an impressive table setting that adds to the holiday atmosphere.

"I've always loved cooking and entertaining. Part of why I enjoy hosting family dinners is that it creates a day that we can all gather together. My husband's grandmas were both amazing cooks and I bonded with both of them when we got married over cooking and baking. They shared their family recipes with me and I became close to them because of this. I wanted to be like them someday as those family gatherings kept their family connected and they made some wonderful memories. Every Saturday, Grandma Jolley had waffles and pancakes and everyone just showed up to have breakfast. I knew I wanted to do that someday too!"

RECIPE

"This Macaroni and Cheese with Ham is a great way to use up that leftover ham. Of course, the ham is optional and this is also great any time of the year. One thing I tend to do is I take a recipe or parts of recipes and make them my own. I'm not ever sure where this recipe originally came from but I've been making it for years and I've added a few things to it that I think make it better. It's a family favorite."

"This is not a traditional Mac and Cheese recipe in that I use egg noodles instead of macaroni. It also has a blend of cheeses that are not the traditional cheddar that is typically used. The secret ingredient is Fontina Cheese which is a softer, creamier cheese that is from Denmark. I'm part Danish and have spent a lot of time there and the cheese is amazing! I think that's part of why I love this recipe."

"The other unique thing about this recipe is that you save some of the cheese (parmesan, fontina, mozzarella) for the top. As it cooks in the over, it creates this delicious cheesy crust."

"This recipe is actually quite simple and only has to cook for 20-25 minutes in the oven. And, if you don't like ham or are vegetarian, you can leave out!"

