Yoga poses anyone can do, even with a chair!

There are simple yoga movements that everyone can benefit from. So says Elise Jones, the founder and a yoga instructor at Utah Yoga & Wellness. She says yoga doesn't have to be intimidating and can help you with physical, emotional and nutritional health and wellness.

She demonstrated "Sun Salutation", which is a sequence of poses guided by the breath, usually a warm up to a yoga practice. The consistent movement builds heat, strength and flexibility, and you'll feel great after a few rounds!

Utah Yoga & Wellness offers 40 classes for all ages and demographics, from several styles of yoga to barre, high fitness, strength training, pilates, essential oils, and more.

There are also some upcoming retreats: 'Authentic Strengths for Couples' with speaker/ author of Fatima Doman & fine dining, May 17 at River Bottoms Ranch in Midway. There are also Womens' Wellness Retreats monthly this summer, also at River Bottoms Ranch.

For more details please visit: utahyogaandwellness.com.