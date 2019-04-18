West Valley officers serve up Sizzler steaks for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Some officers in West Valley City volunteered their time for a night of service, benefitting the most fragile victims involved in crimes.

“We’re really good cops, but we’re not very good waiters and waitresses,” laughed West Valley City Police Deputy Chief Robert Hamilton as he stood in the middle of the Sizzler steakhouse dining area.

About 20 West Valley City Police officers volunteered their own time to give back one steak at a time - earning tips to donate to the Children’s Justice Center.

“The kids are victimized, they don’t need to have a big scary police officer like me coming in and trying to question them,” Hamilton explained. “When we go to the Children’s Justice Center it gives us the resource to work in a better environment that benefits them.”

It’s an organization that holds a special place in all of their hearts.

“The types of crimes we deal with with the Children’s Justice Center are some of the ones that are the hardest for a police officer to go through, it’s our most vulnerable population, it’s a tragedy,” Hamilton continued. “Anything we can do to minimize the impact on the youth and on these precious people, everything is worth it.”

Fortunately, patrons were feeling generous Thursday as they decided how much to tip some of West Valley's finest.

“The largest tip I got tonight so far was $200,” said Hamilton. “That’s $200 that’s going to help some victim through some crime and it’s a great feeling to be able to participate.”

West Valley City Police participates in this event every year, they haven’t had a chance to add up all of their tips yet but said they know they were able to raise thousands.