We found a hidden gem just a few short hours from Salt Lake

Maverik presents Vamoose Utah's 'Rendezvous:' An experiential event spotlighting the activities that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Products will be on display and for sale by the top outdoor brands from the camping, climbing, bike and outdoor industry. Local retailers, nonprofits and outfitters will be offering engaging activities to keep participants involved.

Saturday, April 20, 2019

2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

At The Gateway in SLC

Thursday, Jordan Menzel with Maple Grove Hot Springs, stopped by to talk about the hidden gem just a few hours from Salt Lake City, over the border in Idaho. He'll be at the Rendezvous with more information on a quick getaway for your family. Find out more on social media: @maplegrovehotsprings.

Entry to all activities at the Rendezvous are free and open to the public, they include: outdoor film screenings, speaker series and panel discussions inside Kiln's theater, climbing wall, vendor village, adventure mobiles, axe-throwing tournament by Phat Axe, giveaways and more. Food trucks, beer and wine vending and music will keep the party going all day.

Find out more at vamooseutah.com.