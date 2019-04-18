× UTA says pedestrian who died after stepping in path of FrontRunner train was likely distracted

OREM, Utah — A man died after stepping into the path of a FrontRunner train in Orem Thursday morning, and officials believe distraction may be the cause.

Carl Arky, a spokesman for Utah Transit Authority, said the crash occurred at 4:53 a.m. at the Orem Central Station, 1350 West 900 South in Orem.

Arky said it was dark at the time but there are plenty of warning signals in the area. He said it’s likely the man was distracted when he stepped into the train’s path.

The man suffered fatal injuries. His identity has not been released.

Arky said a second person walking alongside the man darted ahead of the train and was able to make it safely across. It’s not clear what, if any, relationship exists between the two.

Trains are resuming their normal schedules Thursday morning.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.