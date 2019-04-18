This year’s FanX Spring has something for everyone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are some incredible guests attending FanX Spring 2019! So whether you're a fan of Marvel or DC, Disney, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Doctor Who, or The Office -- there is something for everyone!

Dan Farr, Founder of FanX Salt Lake, joined us with who you can see, and how you can prepare for the comic convention.

First - plan in advance. There is so much to do at FanX, you can't possibly do everything. Download the FanX app. That will help you plan and create a schedule. Take public transportation and bring cash! Wear comfortable shoes, you'll be doing a lot of walking and don't be afraid to ask cosplayers and other attendees for pictures!

FanX will include more than 33 celebrity guests, more than 100 hour of programming, autographs and photo ops, authors, artists, cosplayers and more than 400 pop culture vendors. Some of the guests include: Lynda Carter, Zachary Levi, Tyler Hoechli and stars from The Office.

There are also a number of exclusive features this year including:

o Grand Ballroom panels that will hold 4,500 people

o Evermore Park

o A Easter Egg hunt and FanXperience

o Axe Throwing

o Computer and Tabletop Gaming

o Cosplay Contests

o After Hours Mixers, Pub Crawls and Socials

o And even more great announcements to come!

To keep track, please visit: fanxsaltlake.com.

You can get 15% off with the code: BIGBUDAH15.