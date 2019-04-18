State Street open again at 1500 West in Pleasant Grove after major crash

Posted 1:52 pm, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:28PM, April 18, 2019

UPDATE: Pleasant Grove Police stated around 2:26 p.m. the crash scene has been cleared and State Street is open again.

Previous story continues below:

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — State Street is closed near 1500 West in Pleasant Grove as police respond to a major accident.

Police first tweeted about the crash just before 1:40 p.m. and stated State Street is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

Traffic cameras show numerous emergency responders on scene. No details about the nature and extent of the injuries, if any, were immediately available.

