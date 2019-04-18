× Spanish Fork man dead after drowning at Starvation Reservoir

DUCHESNE, Utah — A Spanish Fork man has died after he drowned Thursday at Starvation Reservoir.

The man and his friend were walking along the shore around 3:40 when he slipped and fell, then rolled several feet down the bank and into the water, according to a news release from Utah State Parks.

The man’s friend, a fishing companion, was unable to assist and called 9-1-1 for help, the news release said.

Members of the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office and a Utah State Parks ranger came to the scene and recovered the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The news release from Utah State Parks did not identify the man, pending family notification, but said he and his fishing companion were both in their mid-to-late 70s.