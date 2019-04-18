× Small plane that crashed in California Thursday night was bound for Heber City

FULLERTON, Calif. — A small plane that crashed and exploded into flames Thursday night was destined for the airport in Heber City, Utah, FOX 13 has learned.

KTLA-TV reports the crash was first reported shortly after 7:50 p.m. at Fullerton Municipal Airport, according to Fullerton Police.

The Beechcraft Duke crashed during takeoff from Runway 24, KTLA’s report said, citing Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.