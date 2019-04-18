Shredded Beef Tacos

1 (2.5 lb.-3 lb.) chuck roast or cross rib roast

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

2 cups beef broth

2 limes, juiced

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 cup prepare salsa

Corn or small flour tortillas

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings

Mexican blend or cheddar cheese, shredded

Lettuce, chopped

2 avocados, diced

Jalapeno, thinly sliced

Sour cream

Prepared salsa

Lime wedges

Hot sauce

Preheat oven to 350º.

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Pat beef roast with paper towels. Season beef roast with salt and pepper. Brown each side of roast, about 2-3 minutes per side. Add beef broth to pan; cover. Bake for 1 1/2-2 hours to desired doneness. Use a meat thermometer. For medium-rare, pot roast should register around 145 degrees F after 15 to 20 minutes of standing time. The final internal temperature for a medium-done pot roast should be around 160 degrees after 15 to 20 minutes of standing time.

Once roast is cooled enough to handle, shred the beef. Place the shredded beef in the pan the roast was cooked in. Over medium heat, add lime juice, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring frequently.

To serve, place desired amount of shredded beef in each tortilla. Top with your favorite suggested toppings. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council