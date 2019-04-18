× Search and Rescue responds to Zion National Park for overdue hiker

ZION NATIONAL PARK — A Search and Rescue team is looking for a hiker reported overdue in Zion National Park.

According to a press release from the park, the 35-year-old man is from northern Utah and told friends he would be hiking in the park on Tuesday.

When the man did not return home Wednesday afternoon, his roommate reported him overdue.

“Searchers are currently conducting a methodical ground search,” the release issued Thursday states. “Air support will be called in if needed.”

Authorities did not release the man’s name.