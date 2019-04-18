× Police: Teacher arrested for child abuse after assaulting student in Utah County PE class

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A physical education teacher at Rockwell Charter High School was arrested by citation Thursday morning after police say he assaulted a student in his class.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Anthony Robbie Chidester of Cedar Hills was arrested by citation on one count of child abuse as a Class A misdemeanor.

Cannon said Chidester teaches PE at Rockwell Charter High School in Eagle Mountain and that the altercation in question occurred just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Cannon said the teacher asked the student, a 14-year-old boy, to stop doing something but Cannon didn’t specify what that something was.

The student did not stop, and Cannon said that’s when Chidester grabbed the student by his neck and shoulders, pushed him against a wall and knocked him to the floor.

The student suffered minor injuries.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.