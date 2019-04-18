One critically injured in rollover crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah -- One person is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Ogden early Thursday morning.

Lt. Will Farr of the Ogden Police Department said the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. as a driver was traveling north on the 900 block of Wall Avenue.

The vehicle rolled and also struck a street sign before coming to a stop in the road.

The driver, identified so far only as a male, was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Farr said it appears speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

