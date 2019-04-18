Have a movie night for a great cause!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tua Kealoha, the writer and director of "Dear Lord", and JD Allen, director of photography and producer of the movie joined us with a special screening of their film.

It's happening at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 at the Megaplex Theatre at Valley Fair Mall. Tickets are available at the door and half of the proceeds will go to help Audrick "Stak" Afatasi on his road to recovery. Audrick had a trampoline accident a month ago causing him to be partially paralyzed. But through the faith of his family and his will to keep fighting he is making big progress. #STAKSTRONG

"Dear Lord" is a film that has an important message: no matter how bad we were before, God is always ready and willing to give love, acceptance and forgive us from our sins. The story is about an individual returning to God after 14 months in prison because of wrong doings. The movie was awarded by Utah Film Awards.