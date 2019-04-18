× Free entrance this Saturday at all National Park Service sites

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees for all of its sites this Saturday.

April 20 is the start of National Park Week, in which parks across the country host various events and special programs.

“The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours,” according to the NPS website.

Use the links below to check the calendars for Utah’s “Mighty Five” National Parks.

Click here for more information on National Park Week, and click here for a list of parks waiving their entrance fees.