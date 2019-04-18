Chelsie’s adorable nieces help her make an Easter craft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter is the perfect time to spend with family, so Chelsie brought some of her adorable nieces to show our viewers a simple and cute Easter craft they can do with their kids Easter Slime in Mason Jars!

For the slime:

6 oz Elmer’s glue

2 TBS water

Food coloring (I used Pink, Yellow, Blue)

1\2 Tsp Baking Soda

1 TBS Contact solution (NOTE: the brand of solution is important it must contain boric acid in it)

Mix together Elmer’s glue and water in a medium sized bowl until blended well.

Next mix in food coloring. I did about 5 drops for a pastel color.

Then add baking soda and contact solution. Make sure you add in the contact solution slowly and stir. It will begin to make the slime immediately.

For the Jar:

Small mason jar

Stiff felt in colors pink and white

Large pom poms

White or grey pipe cleaners

Hot glue

Glue on eyes.

Then get 3 pipe cleaners and cut to desired length for the whiskers. Twist them together and separate. Glue them on to the middle of the jar.

Glue on pom pom on top of the whiskers and in the middle. Chelsie suggests using the same color pom pom as the slime to tie in the colors.

Cut out ears on the stiff white felt. Then cut out smaller same shaped ears from the pink felt. Glue pink felt in the middle of the white and glue on back of the jar.

This craft was so fun to do and Chelsie's nieces loved it!

Hope you enjoy!