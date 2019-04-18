× Charges filed against man who shot himself in the head during police encounter in Duchesne Co.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The Duchesne County Attorney’s Office has filed several charges against a man who shot himself in the head during an encounter with deputies and officers at a home south of Roosevelt earlier this month.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies and two Roosevelt officers responded to the home around 2 a.m. on April 7 after receiving a report of domestic violence. They had been informed that the suspect, 38-year-old Codey Dale Arrowchis, was armed with a gun.

A news release from DCSO said deputies tried to detain the suspect when he produced a handgun, racked it to put a bullet in the chamber and began to bring the gun up.

“One of the deputies – concerned for his own safety and the safety of the other law enforcement officers – fired two rounds as the man brought the gun up. The man brought his gun up to his head as the deputy was firing and shot himself in the head,” the news release said.

Neither of the deputy’s rounds hit Arrowchis but struck a nearby vehicle. Arrowchis was taken to Uintah Basin Medical Center for treatment of the self-inflicted gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized as of Thursday and a summons has been issued for him to appear in 8th District Court on May 20.

Arrowchis has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor; carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The deputy who fired his weapon remains on administrative leave.