Where you can hear pro mountain-biker Eric Porter speak for free this weekend

Maverik presents Vamoose Utah's 'Rendezvous:' An experiential event spotlighting the activities that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Products will be on display and for sale by the top outdoor brands from the camping, climbing, bike and outdoor industry. Local retailers, nonprofits and outfitters will be offering engaging activities to keep participants involved.

Saturday, April 20, 2019

2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

At The Gateway in SLC

Today, Ray Stonacek with Discreet stopped by with some of the outdoor apparel he'll be showcasing at the event. We also met professional mountain-biker Eric Porter who will be presenting an inspirational talk at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Entry to all activities are free and open to the public, they include: outdoor film screenings, speaker series and panel discussions inside Kiln's theater, climbing wall, vendor village, adventure mobiles, axe-throwing tournament by Phat Axe, giveaways and more. Food trucks, beer and wine vending and music will keep the party going all day.

Find out more at vamooseutah.com.