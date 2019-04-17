Two dead in Juab Co. crash

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Two people died Wednesday morning in a crash on SR-132 in Juab County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a passenger car with three people inside struck a service truck and rolled near mile marker 14 on SR-132.

Two people in the front of the passenger car suffered fatal injuries, and the third person in the car was taken by helicopter to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.

Troopers have closed SR-132 and are diverting traffic to SR-6.

The names of those involved have not been released.

