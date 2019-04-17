Trespasser in Burger King bathroom leads to armed SWAT standoff in Magna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah – A trespasser in a Burger King bathroom became the target of an armed SWAT standoff in Magna after he refused to leave and even pointed a gun at police officers.

Unified Police personnel at the scene said the incident began Tuesday around 11 p.m. at the Burger King located at 8443 West Main Street in Magna.

Employees noticed a man who had been in the restroom for an hour or so and tried to get him to leave. He refused, so they called police.

Officers arrived and made contact with the man and said he pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.

The man then retreated back into the restroom. Police worked to get the man to get out of the bathroom for several hours. They tried talking him out and also deployed a robot and tear gas during the course of the standoff.

The man did not come out, and police said he fired his weapon at some point during the hours-long ordeal. It's not clear if he fired randomly or intended to hit officers.

The man decided to surrender between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“He had indicated that he wanted to come out and so that was facilitated by our SWAT team," Det. Ken Mallory of Unified Police said. "They worked on getting him out of there. There was damage to the restroom door, so it required a little bit of assistance, but he did come out willingly.”

The man was eventually taken into custody and will be interviewed and evaluated medically before officers determine whether or not to book him into jail.

As of 7 a.m. the impact to traffic in the area was getting back to normal, and schools in the area will operate on their regular schedules.