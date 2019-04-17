Police looking for dog that bit man’s face in Logan, causing severe injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah – Officers are looking for a dog they said attacked a man last week, causing a wound that needed hundreds of stitches.

Capt. Tyson Budge with Logan Police said they received report of the attack Saturday morning.

Budge said a man pulled into his driveway near 400 South and 100 West Friday evening and saw a dog he didn’t recognize nearby.

He approached the dog to pet it. Budge said that’s when the dog jumped up and bit the man on the face. He said the wound required about 300 stitches.

“There was a little chunk taken out of the nose,” said Tiffannie Wilson, the man’s sister. “The doctor has to graft some skin onto his nose right here…. And then his bottom lip: it was torn all the way down to the jaw.”

Budge said he advises people not to approach stray dogs.

"I think whenever you're approaching an animal you don't know, the advice is to always use caution regardless of what that animal is—a pit bull, a Labrador, whatever that animal is," Budge said. "If it's not known to you I suggest you don't approach it."

Police have not yet located the dog, which is described as gray and white pit bull. It’s unclear if the dog is a stray or somebody’s pet. If the dog is found the animal will be impounded.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe to assist Parley with his medical bills.