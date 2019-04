× Police confirm suspicious package at The Depot not a threat

SALT LAKE CITY – Police have confirmed a suspicious package that was found outside The Depot Wednesday afternoon did not present a threat to the public.

2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to speak at the venue tonight at 6 p.m.

The TRAX green line was temporarily closed while police investigated the package – trains are running as scheduled now.

