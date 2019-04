LEHI, Utah – All northbound lanes on I-15 near 1200 North in Lehi have been reopened after a crash temporarily shut down the freeway, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Traffic is still backed up past the American Fork Main Street exit and UDOT said delays could exceed one hour.

All lanes are now open on I-15 in @LehiCity. Expect residual delays as traffic clears. @UDOTRegionthree @UDOTTRAFFIC — I-15 Technology Corridor (@i15techcorridor) April 17, 2019

