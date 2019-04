× Mudslide reported in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – A mudslide has been reported near Uintah City in Weber County, according to the Uintah City Fire Department.

Weber County Fire District Public Information Officer David Reed said no homes are in danger following the slide, but mud is covering train tracks in Weber Canyon and a train has been stopped.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is developing story. It wil be updated as new information becomes available.