Mother speaks after 20-year-old son is found dead in road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A grieving mother is shattered by the loss of her only son. Now, she wants answers as to how he died and who is responsible.

Police say the body of 20-year-old Hairon Freyre-Portuondo was found in the middle of 1850 West, Tuesday evening. Investigators are unsure how he ended up there and how he died.

“What happened?” Tania Portuondo said through tears. “I don’t know. I understand nothing. I understand nothing.”

Because police know so little about the circumstances of Portuondo’s death, they are investigating this as suspicious. They believe he may have been hit by a car.

“What led up to that? How did he end up getting hit by a car? And is that what actually ended up killing him,” said Roxeanne Vainuku, a spokesperson for West Valley City Police. “The injuries were to the upper part of his body. That’s not typical of getting hit by a car.”

Detectives believe Portuondo was with friends earlier in the day, but it is unclear who was with him when he died.

“This is my only son. It is my baby,” Portuondo said. “Only 20 years. I need...what happened to my son?”

Anyone with information about the final moments of Portuondo’s life is asked to call West Valley City police. Investigators say any leads, no matter how small, may help solve this case and give the family closure.