× Jazz blown out in Game 2, 118-98

HOUSTON – The Utah Jazz fell 118-98 to the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs Wednesday night.

Ricky Rubio and Royce O’Neal led the Jazz with 17 points each while Derrick Favors added 14 in the loss.

Utah went 8-for-38 (21%) from 3-point range and 39-for-98 (40%) from the field.

Utah trails Houston 2-0 in the series and will return home to Vivint Smart Home Arena for Games 3 and 4 of the series, beginning April 20 at 8:30 p.m.