How the Living Planet Aquarium is celebrating Earth Day, Penguin Day

Earth Day is coming up Monday, April 22, 2019 and what a better way to celebrate than with the animals we're trying to protect! Education lead presenter with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Robert Blair, stopped by to share their plans for Earth Day:

• Help us create a 'pixel wall' work of art where you can make a pledge for the planet such as using reusable bags or a reusable water bottle.

• Look for our endangered, threatened and sensitive species as you explore the aquarium, and learn what you can do to help them.

• We are open late until 8 p.m. on Earth Day - and tickets purchased after 4 p.m. are $5 off!

• Visit thelivingplanet.com/earthday for more info.

After Earth Day, make sure you return to celebrate World Penguin Day on April 25, 2019! We are doing festivities all week (April 23 - 28) to celebrate these incredible birds.

• Join us at the Mountain America Credit Union Penguin Research Station to see our amazing Gentoo penguins. There will also be fun activities including games, a selfie station, and you can enter for a chance to win a Penguin Encounter!

• Do you know where penguins live? Which species is the largest? Test your knowledge and dive into fun during World Penguin Week.

• On Thursday, April 25, we will be having a Penguin Party with iHeart radio from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. so join us for fun giveaways and prizes!

• Visit thelivingplanet.com/penguinweek for more info.