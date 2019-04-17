Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign stops in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic candidate for president made a stop in Utah.

“Yes, I stand with Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante,” Senator Warren said to a cheering crowd inside the Depot in downtown Salt Lake City.

Her campaign staff had to set up an overflow area downstairs and turn some people away at the door. They estimated the total crowd to be around 2,000 people.

More large crowds at political events in Utah may be on the way.

“I predict we will see a lot of those democratic challengers coming here to the state of Utah to try to get our Utah votes,” said Jason Perry, Executive Director of the Hinkley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

Noting Utah’s switch to be a state voting on Super Tuesday and the national prominence of land-use issues centered in Utah, Hinkley believes candidates on either side of the aisle may target Utah more now than in the past.

“Any candidate that wants to have the support of Utahns is going to have to take a shot at a policy on public lands,” said Hinkley.

Warren made quick work of the telling the crowd in Utah, if elected, she would restore the original borders of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

Hinkley also sees another reason for candidates to target Utah. President Trump’s relatively low poll numbers in a state that typically heavily favors Republicans.

“When there’s a problem in the state of Utah for the republicans people start taking note. If there is room for a Democrat in Utah, the Democrats start taking advantage of it,” said Hinkley.