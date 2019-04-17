× Shelter in place conditions lifted at several schools after West Jordan Police responded to report of shots fired

UPDATE: As of 12:34 p.m. Granite School District states shelter in place orders have been lifted for Bridger Elementary, Cyprus High, Magna Elementary, and Pleasant Green Elementary.

West Jordan Police said they are still investigating the report of shots fired but have not found any shell casings or indications of a crime scene. They also said several witnesses reported the incident may have been a car backfiring rather than gunshots.

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police are responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday, and several nearby schools are sheltering in place.

West Jordan Police stated they are responding to a report of shots fired near 7000 South and 4800 West. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around noon.

Meanwhile, Granite School District states several nearby schools are on a shelter in place protocol “while law enforcement deal with an issue in the neighboring area.”

The affected schools include Bridger Elementary School, Cyprus High School and Magna Elementary School

The district states there is no direct threat to the school and this is a precautionary measure. They also state a shelter in place is not the same as “lock down” and that classes continue as normal within the building.

