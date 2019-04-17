Child-approved snack to celebrate Healthy Kid Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Healthy Kid Day, so we invited Cathy Merrill with Utah State University Extension to teach us what kids need to be healthy, and an easy recipe to get them excited about nutrition!

1. When you think of a healthy kid, what do you envision?

a. Someone running around! Kids need at least 60 minutes daily of vigorous physical activity!

b. A sweetly sleeping child. Children need to have regular sleep patterns; it determines their activity level the next day, their ability to cope with life, and their sweet disposition.

c. MyPlate! Kids need to eat healthy to stay healthy; but the eternal struggle to get them there! We've got some tips...

2. Involve them in the process; people support what they create.

a. Start them young! Let them wash the produce, let them wash the dishes, help them learn to be comfortable in the kitchen. You`ll be glad later.

3. Let them play with their food.

a. Snack time is a great time to be creative;because a snack is by its nature something small and simple.

i. Snacks aren't junk food; snacks are whole grain crackers, fruits, vegetables or dairy; just enough to hold them until dinner.

Cauliflower bouquets and broccoli trees

Cantaloupe flowers; use a cookie cutter

Let them cut their pepper or cucumber with a butter knife

Get an apple peeler-corer and have create slinky apples

ii. Summer is coming; use your freezer:

Wash, drain and freeze grapes and berries on a cookie sheet so you can eat them individually instead of popsicles.

Banana chunks; put it on parchment paper, or spray PAM

Freeze yogurt cups as individual ice creams

iii. Dehydrator

Cheater drying; canned pineapple slices, apricot, pear; fruit leather

4. Kid Friendly Snack recipe; Pocket Fruit Pies (see attached recipe)

a. Apple, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, on a tortilla

b. Cook 8 to 10 minutes; oven or microwave

i. Can add ricotta cheese

5. There are lots of possibilities; let your child's imagination loose and involve them in the process of playing with their food.

POCKET FRUIT PIES

INGREDIENTS:

4 flour tortillas (8 inch)

2 1/2 c. canned sliced pears (drained)

1/4 tsp.ground cinnamon

2 Tbsp. brown sugar (or regular sugar)

1/8 tsp. ground netmeg (if you like)

2 Tbsp. milk

sugar to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Warm tortillas in microwave or oven to make them easier to handle

3. Chop pears into pieces

4. In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar (or regular sugar) and cinnamon. If using nutmeg, add that too. Sprinkle over pears, tossing to coat.

5. Place 1/4 of the pears on half of each tortilla.

6. Roll up the tortillas, tarting at the end with the pears

7. Place on an un-greased baking sheet and make small cuts to allow steam to escape. Brush with milk. If using sugar, sprinkle on top.

8. Bake in over for 8 to 12 minutes or until lightly brown.

9. Serve warm or cool

Visit extension.usu.edu for more info.