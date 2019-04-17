Advance directives help family members know your last wishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a difficult subject to think about, but completing an advance directive can help your family know what you want them to do if you reach a point when you can no longer speak for yourself.

"Advance directives can help avoid the difficult situations that may happen when someone becomes ill or injured to the point of being unable to speak for him- or herself and the family has to figure out what their loved one would or wouldn’t want," a news release from Huntsman Cancer Institute said.

Click here for more information.