Where to find the original ‘duck boots’ and other outdoor essentials

You've likely seen the iconic snow- and rain-boot known as the "duck boot," but do you know who came out with the very first pair?

Ryan Poulin from LL Bean Park City stopped by ahead of the Vamoose Utah Rendezvous - a free festival focusing on exploring the outdoors - and told us where the boot was first seen.

"L.L. Bean came out with their first mail-order catalog in 1912, which featured this style of boot," Poulin said. "We had the original!"

Many years (and copycat brands!) later, the boots are still a reliable way to keep your feet warm and dry while outdoors. They are one of the most essential pieces of outdoor gear that Kyle Kennedy with Vamoose Utah said will help people feel confident to explore outdoors.

Kyle said you can find more helpful products at Rendezvous, including those aimed at helping you start biking, camping, climbing and more. You'll also find outdoor-inspired art, food and entertainment, along with hearing the stories of famous athletes who are speaking that day.

Entry to all activities are free and open to the public, they include: outdoor film screenings, speaker series and panel discussions inside Kiln's theater, climbing wall, vendor village, adventure mobiles, axe-throwing tournament by Phat Axe, giveaways and more. Food trucks, beer and wine vending and music will keep the party going all day.

Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. at The Gateway in SLC. Find out more by visiting vamooseutah.com.