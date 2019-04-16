West Jordan police looking for man who disappeared last week

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police hope someone can help them locate a man who disappeared Wednesday.

The family of Alofamoni “Al” Togiai told police they are very concerned for his well-being and that his disappearance is “very uncharacteristic behavior for him,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Togiai has also missed several days of work. He is believed to be driving black 2002 Lexus RX-300, with Utah license plate 0D5RU.

Anyone with information on Togiai’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Wright at 801-256-2012 and reference case # 19H005167.