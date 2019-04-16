West Jordan police looking for man who disappeared last week

Posted 4:04 pm, April 16, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police hope someone can help them locate a man who disappeared Wednesday.

The family of Alofamoni “Al” Togiai told police they are very concerned for his well-being and that his disappearance is “very uncharacteristic behavior for him,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Togiai has also missed several days of work. He is believed to be driving black 2002 Lexus RX-300, with Utah license plate 0D5RU.

Anyone with information on Togiai’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Wright at 801-256-2012 and reference case # 19H005167.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.