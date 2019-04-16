Trainee firefighters experience the heat during exercise in Magna; UFA puts out call for more recruits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- Trainees on their way to becoming firefighters got a taste of the heat they'll face in their future field Tuesday morning.

The live fire training exercise was held in Magna amid a downpour, and the trainee recruits are about three-quarters of the way through a 16 week boot camp.

Officials with Unified Fire Authority are also hoping to remind the public they have abundant employment opportunities amid declining recruitment in the last decade. Despite that decline, populations are growing and more firefighters are needed.

Trainees like Megan Fenton said they look forward to their new career.

"It called to me because you get to be an everyday hero," she said. "You see people at their worst days and you see people at their best days and you get to help them."

UFA expects at least 12 and as many as 20 jobs to become open later this summer. You can learn more about becoming a firefighter with UFA by clicking here.