This organ is the most-needed for transplants, and is something living donors can give

Alex McDonald, MPA, with Intermountain Donor Services stopped by to bust the myth that you can only be an organ donor if you're deceased. Kidneys account for 90,000 of the 114,000 transplants needed, and those are an organ that living donors can contribute, like Big Budah's son Kingsley did, and still lead a normal life.

Aimee Barker received a kidney transplant that saved her life, so she was here telling us what it feels like to receive the gift of a lifetime, including how long she had to wait and whether she knew her donor's family.

If you haven't thought about becoming a transplant donor - even if you checked "no" while filling out your driver's license - visit www.yesutah.org to see if you qualify. You could be the difference between life and death for someone in need.