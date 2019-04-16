Test Drive Tuesday: 2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big Budah visited West Auto Sales where he test-drove a 2010 Ram 1500.

Owner Robby West said this truck is great for anyone who need to haul for work or for fun. He said it's loaded with extras, and is a 4x4 for snow or the mountains.

West offers financing options for any budget or credit status. At West Auto Sales, they don't even do a credit check! You can also see if you qualify for financing with all major credit unions.

Come for the cars; stay for the outstanding customer service. Find out more by visiting westautosales.net.