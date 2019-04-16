Test Drive Tuesday: 2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Posted 6:04 pm, April 16, 2019, by

 

Big Budah visited West Auto Sales where he test-drove a 2010 Ram 1500.

Owner Robby West said this truck is great for anyone who need to haul for work or for fun. He said it's loaded with extras, and is a 4x4 for snow or the mountains.

West offers financing options for any budget or credit status. At West Auto Sales, they don't even do a credit check! You can also see if you qualify for financing with all major credit unions.

Come for the cars; stay for the outstanding customer service. Find out more by visiting westautosales.net.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.