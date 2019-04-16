Stop overthinking it! Free event helps you ‘just go’ explore Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you want to get outside, but maybe aren't sure which activity to try, or where to go? Perhaps you've always wanted to see some of our National and State Parks, but aren't sure what you need in order to have a good time. Kyle Kennedy stopped by to tell us about Vamoose Utah, a publication made to inspire people to "just go" and get outside! In fact, Vamoose created a free event aimed to outfit you and educate you about the activities and places the abound in Utah during Spring and Summer (they aim to have another event in Fall to cover Winter activities).

Here's Kyle's description of the event:

Maverik presents Vamoose Utah's 'Rendezvous:' An experiential event spotlighting the activities that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Products will be on display and for sale by the top outdoor brands from the camping, climbing, bike and outdoor industry. Local retailers, nonprofits and outfitters will be offering engaging activities to keep participants involved.

Saturday, April 20, 2019

2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

At The Gateway in SLC

Entry to all activities are free and open to the public, they include: outdoor film screenings, speaker series and panel discussions inside Kiln's theater, climbing wall, vendor village, adventure mobiles, axe-throwing tournament by Phat Axe, giveaways and more. Food trucks, beer and wine vending and music will keep the party going all day.

Find out more at vamooseutah.com.