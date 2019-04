× South Salt Lake Police identify man found dead Monday

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police have released the name of a man who was found dead Monday afternoon.

Police said David Nipper, 56, of Salt Lake City, died under suspicious circumstances, but there are no indications of foul play.

Nipper’s body was found in a vehicle behind a business at 2610 S 1100 W.

Nipper’s cause of death has not yet been determined.