Salt Lake Co. girl switches schools over anti-Semitic threats

SALT LAKE CITY — A 15-year-old Salt Lake County girl said she had to switch to another school because the Salt Lake City School District didn't take anti-Semitic threats seriously enough.

Jon Fink, a relative of the girl's, says he was disturbed after learning that his family member went to school with a young man who allegedly threatened several minority groups with gun violence.

According to Fink, a student at Innovations Early College High School has been making anti-Semitic and pro-neo-Nazi statements like: “Jews shouldn`t have their own holidays. Why do they have their own holidays? We can`t have them. When I`m an adult I want to be a neo-Nazi."

When Fink heard about it a few weeks ago, he immediately called the school district.

“Passover is this week. Hitler's birthday is April 20th. The Oklahoma City bombing anniversary and apparently this is neo-Nazi celebration week,” Fink said.

According to a Salt Lake City School District representative, the compliance officer who conducted the investigation spoke to the students involved and "has not found anyone who heard the accused student make any threat of gun violence in any instance."

“Even though state law requires them to report it to the authorities they decided not to. They circumvented the process that keeps us safe,” Fink said.

Fink says the district didn't do enough so he contacted law enforcement himself.

“Law enforcement has told me that they interviewed the student. The student has expressed remorse,” Fink said.

The school district says when they spoke with law enforcement, "SLCPD found no evidence of hate crimes, gun violence, or anything that would warrant further follow from police."

“They're blaming the whistleblower. Why? Because they don’t want to deal with the problem,” Fink said.

Fink also reported this incident to the Anti-Defamation League which says they take these allegations seriously. In a letter, the ADL urged the school district to investigate the threats thoroughly and discipline the student involved.