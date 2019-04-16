× Roy Police find driver with gunshot wounds after making traffic stop near hospital

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle early Tuesday morning, and the driver pulled into a local hospital and was found to have two gunshot wounds.

Det. Josh Taylor of the Roy City Police Department said officers made the stop around 4:13 a.m. near 5600 South and 3500 West, and the driver pulled into the nearby Weber Campus of the Davis Hospital.

Officers noticed blood as they approached the vehicle and found the driver had two gunshot wounds to his legs. Officers applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding and medical personnel took him to the hospital.

Taylor said at this time they don’t have any details about where the shooting occurred or what led up to the incident. The driver was the only person in the vehicle but it’s unclear at this time if the shooting involved other people.

