Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Utah DIY-er says you don't have to break the bank to make your existing decor cute again!

"It can be really fast, easy and cheap to update your current home decor," said Amy Rowbury, owner of Renew & Re-Do.

Amy stopped by to show us her favorite "cheap and easy" ways to update our home for Spring.

You can find her online at www.renewmyfurniture.com. or call her at 801-901-3156.