Man hit, killed near Moab after exiting car to retrieve fallen items from highway

MOAB, Utah — A man from Moab was hit and killed on US 191 Saturday night after troopers said he exited a vehicle to retrieve items that had fallen on the road.

A press release from UHP states a blue Toyota sedan was traveling southbound on US 191 when some items on the vehicle fell off shortly after 9 p.m.

The driver stopped in the center turn lane, and a passenger got out of the car to pick up the items in the southbound travel lanes.

The driver of a pickup truck traveling southbound saw the car stopped in the center lane and then noticed the passenger bent over in the center of one of the lanes of travel.

UHP states the driver tried to swerve and avoid a collision, but the truck struck the man and killed him

The deceased is identified as 37-year-old Carl Q. Bierschied of Moab.