Make your Easter brunch special with this recipe for Savory Crepes with Salmon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd Leonard with Utah Valley University's Culinary Arts Institute stopped by to share his recipes that will make your Easter brunch fabulous.

Salmon Crudo

Recipe By: Chef Todd Leonard CEC

Serving Size : 12

Preparation Time: 50 min

12 ounces Salmon fillet -- small diced

1 1/2 tablespoons Lemon juice -- fresh squeezed

1 tablespoon Red onion -- minced

1 tablespoon Chives -- chopped

1/2 tablespoon Dill -- chopped

1 tablespoon Capers -- minced

1/2 tablespoon Olive oil

1 teaspoon Pit seasoning

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 pinch Pepper

1/4 teaspoon Old bay seasoning

1 cup Avocado -- small diced

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

1 pinch Cayenne

1 tablespoon Parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup Salmon cavier

Mix the salmon, lemon juice, red onions, chives, dill, capers, olive oil, pit seasoning, salt, pepper and old bay seasoning together in a bowl. allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

Mix the avocado gently with the lime juice, cayenne, parsley and salt and pepper, set a side and allow to marinate for 30 minutes

With a small ring mold add 1 oz of the salmon and top with avocado, pull ring mold off and top with cavier. Repeat 12 times or use 12 molds.

Savory Crepes

Recipe By: Chef Todd Leonard CEC

Serving Size: 4

Preparation Time: 16

Categories: 2nd Course

20 grams A.P. Flour

10 grams Butter -- melted

1 1/2 grams Salt

1 gram Pepper

1 gram Parsley -- chopped fine

5 grams Sugar

1 gram Pit Seasoning

24 grams Eggs -- scrambled

57 grams Whole milk

1 gram Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons Butter -- melted to brush on top

20 grams Egg whites -- to brush on at end

20 grams Butter -- to brush on top

Combine all dry ingredients and mix well.

Add in the wet ingredients except the butter to brush on the top and mix well allow to rest for a few minutes.

Preheat a non stick pan, pour crepe batter into the pan to lightly coat the bottom, cook until set, flip and cook until set, pull out the crepe and repeat the process.

Allow crepes to cool, pipe the fish mousse about half inch thick log onto the bottom half of the crepe, roll the mousse filled crepe up brushing the edges with egg white to help seal.

Brush butter onto the tops of the crepes and sprinkle seasoning on top.

Bake in oven at 350 for 6-7 minutes or until mousse is set.

Find out more about the culinary program at UVU here.