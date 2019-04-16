Make your Easter brunch special with this recipe for Savory Crepes with Salmon

Chef Todd Leonard with Utah Valley University's Culinary Arts Institute stopped by to share his recipes that will make your Easter brunch fabulous.

Salmon Crudo

Recipe By: Chef Todd Leonard CEC

Serving Size  : 12

Preparation Time: 50 min

 

12 ounces  Salmon fillet -- small diced

1 1/2 tablespoons  Lemon juice -- fresh squeezed

1 tablespoon  Red onion -- minced

1 tablespoon  Chives -- chopped

1/2 tablespoon  Dill -- chopped

1 tablespoon  Capers -- minced

1/2 tablespoon  Olive oil

1 teaspoon  Pit seasoning

1/2 teaspoon  Salt

1 pinch  Pepper

1/4 teaspoon  Old bay seasoning

1 cup  Avocado -- small diced

1 tablespoon  Lemon juice

1 pinch  Cayenne

1 tablespoon  Parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup  Salmon cavier

 

Mix the salmon, lemon juice, red onions, chives, dill, capers, olive oil, pit seasoning, salt, pepper and old bay seasoning together in a bowl. allow to marinate for 30 minutes.

Mix the avocado gently with the lime juice, cayenne, parsley and salt and pepper, set a side and allow to marinate for 30 minutes

With a small ring mold add 1 oz of the salmon and top with avocado, pull ring mold off and top with cavier. Repeat 12 times or use 12 molds.

Savory Crepes

Recipe By: Chef Todd Leonard CEC

Serving Size: 4

Preparation Time: 16

Categories: 2nd Course

 

20 grams  A.P. Flour

10 grams  Butter -- melted

1 1/2 grams  Salt

1 gram  Pepper

1 gram  Parsley -- chopped fine

5 grams  Sugar

1 gram  Pit Seasoning

24 grams  Eggs -- scrambled

57 grams  Whole milk

1 gram  Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons  Butter -- melted to brush on top

20 grams  Egg whites -- to brush on at end

20 grams  Butter -- to brush on top

 

Combine all dry ingredients and mix well.

Add in the wet ingredients except the butter to brush on the top and mix well allow to rest for a few minutes.

Preheat a non stick pan, pour crepe batter into the pan to lightly coat the bottom, cook until set, flip and cook until set, pull out the crepe and repeat the process.

Allow crepes to cool, pipe the fish mousse about half inch thick log onto the bottom half of the crepe, roll the mousse filled crepe up brushing the edges with egg white to help seal.

Brush butter onto the tops of the crepes and sprinkle seasoning on top.

Bake in oven at 350 for 6-7 minutes or until mousse is set.

Find out more about the culinary program at UVU here.

 

 

