How the pros put together an Easter basket, plus new Easter trends

Big Budah got a lesson in Easter prep from Aubriana Martindale with Smith's Food and Drug.

She showed us how to customize baskets based on the child's preferences, and included the latest trends in candy and toys.

She recommended including a "fun" item; a product that help your family get outside and have fun - like a kite or sidewalk chalk.

Aubriana also showed us some new Easter products like plastic eggs you can actually dye, and themed egg-dying packages like the Unicorn kit.

Find out more by visiting Smith's in-person, or online here.