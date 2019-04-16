Chicken-cooking hacks, plus an easy chicken salad recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals stopped by to reveal her secrets to cooking chicken that's juicy and tender. She also taught us a new recipe for chicken salad that might be your new favorite "easy meal" come summertime!

Cooking the chicken

We're going to "spatchcock" and "buttermilk brine" a chicken for maximum flavor, juiciness and tenderness.

Cut out the backbone of the chicken Flip it over and gently press on the breast bone to help it last. Trim it up how you prefer- clip off the wing tips and any excessive fat.

For buttermilk brine

1. Simply add the chicken in a large container or bag.

2. Pour in the buttermilk (4 cups) and 2 Tbsp of salt.

3. At this point, that's all you need to do but you can take it a step more by adding in a seasoning of your choice.

4. Roast it at 400° for about an hour but most importantly until internal Temp is 165° throughout the entirety.

Curry chicken salad

2 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 cup mayo

2 Tbsp Curry powder

Squeeze of lemon

1 tsp garlic salt

1 diced up tart Apple

2 stalks of celery, chopped

1/4 cup either cashews or toasted almonds

1/4 cup Golden raisins

1/8 chopped Green onions or chives

Simply combine all these Ingredients together.

Letting them sit for a few hours in the fridge will make the flavors come together even more. Served in a lettuce wrap or on a flakey croissant is my preferred method!

This recipe is great when you have leftover chicken, need to meal prep, and awesome for picnicking!

