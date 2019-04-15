Woman arrested after stealing ambulance to ‘go find heroin’

ALBUQUERQUE — A woman was arrested after police say she took an ambulance on a joyride and crashed it, KOAT-TV reports.

According to investigators, Ashley Ulibarri stole the ambulance from UNM Hospital.

Ulibarri then crashed that ambulance into a light pole and another car near I-25 and Lomas.

When police arrived they found Ulibarri laying on a gurney in the back of the ambulance.

She told police she stole the ambulance because she wanted to go find heroin.

